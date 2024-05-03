Mumbai News: Police Files Complaint Over Fraudulent Ticket Booking For Overseas College Trip

Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai police recently took action by filing a complaint in a case involving fraud linked to booking tickets for a college's overseas trip. The accused is alleged of taking money from the victim's account but failing to secure their ticket. The complaint was filed by Meignana Indiran, a 46-year-old employee of Savita Dental College and Hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The trip was planned for 250 doctors, students, and parents to attend the Federal Dental International Conference in Sydney, Australia from September 24th to 27th.

In 2023, Indiran reached out to Shweta Roy's Bucketlist Travels Company in Mumbai, located at Bhusa Industrial Estate, Shankarrao Naram Path, Lower Parel, to arrange online tickets, visas, and accommodations. Indiran paid an advance of 20 lakh rupees to Roy's company for these arrangements.

However, despite the payment, Roy allegedly did not book the tickets. When Indiran asked for a refund, Roy failed to return the money. Consequently, Indiran filed a complaint at N M Joshi Marg police station against Shweta Roy. Mumbai police have registered an FIR and are currently investigating the matter.

According to a police officer, Dr. Meignana Indiran, a professor at Savita Dental College and Hospital, had made advance payments totaling Rs 20 lakh for tickets, visas, and accommodations for himself and 250 others to attend the Federal International Dental Conference in Sydney, Australia. Despite the payment, their bookings were not confirmed, prompting the police intervention.