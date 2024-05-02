Mumbai Couple Duped Of ₹ 1.86 Crore In Online Trading Fraud, Case Filed | Representative Image

Mumbai: A couple was duped of Rs1.86 crore on the pretext of lucrative returns on stock trading investment. In his police complaint, the 53-year-old man from Raigad said that he works in a private company and his wife was interested in stock trading.

In January, she came across information about the investment and subsequently joined a WhatsApp group that provided tips regarding share trading. Initially, the scammers gave live video classes to the group members followed by a month-long online investment training.

The fraudsters then induced the wife to open a trading account. On February 11, she informed her husband about her interest in stock trading investment.

Between February 20 and April 3, the duo invested the whopping amount in different beneficiary accounts provided by the scammers. Later, when the couple was in need of money, the man asked the cons to return their 'investment'. He was shocked when they told him to pay more in order to get the amount back.

Based on the complaint, a case has been filed under the Indian Penal Code sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and provisions 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.