 Mumbai: Central Railway provides body cams to ticket checkers
The surveillance would help to prevent misbehaviour and violent acts

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 09:47 AM IST
Mumbai: CR provides body cams to ticket checkers | File

The Central Railway (CR) on Wednesday provided body cameras to ticket checkers to regularly maintain transparency.

2 ticket checkers were given body cameras on Monday

A senior official of CR said, "We have decided to equip 50 ticket checkers of the Mumbai division, under this initiative and two of them were given the devices today. Rest will be provided soon.”

The official said that the surveillance would help to prevent misbehaviour and violent acts. "This would also help to detect any discrepancy, particularly in the event of complaints. It would also help to increase accountability and induce professionalism and protect staff from reputational damage,” he said.

