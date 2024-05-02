Mumbai: Somaiya School Management Asks Principal To Resign Over Social Media Posts On Israel-Gaza Conflict & Domestic Politics

Somaiya Vidyavihar University | Official

Mumbai: The management of the Somaiya School asked its principal to step down after OpIndia, a right-wing media outlet, targeted her over social media posts related to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict as well as domestic politics.

Parveen Shaikh, the principal, was asked to resign following a meeting with the members of Somaiya Vidyavihar, the trust that manages the school as well as several other well-known education institutes at its Vidyavihar campus. Shaikh, however, said that she has no plans to leave her position.

“Why should I resign? I have worked tirelessly for the school for the past 13 years. Even the management doesn’t want me to go, but they are under immense pressure,” said Shaikh. Samir Somaiya, president of Somaiya Vidyavihar, didn’t respond to calls and a message from the FPJ.

Last week, OpIndia published an online article attacking Shaikh for ‘liking’ and ‘reposting’ various posts on X as well as for a few posts of her own. These posts cover a range of topics, including the conflict in the Middle-East, political figures such as Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath, the Hijab ban in Karnataka, communal violence and the imprisonment of activist Umar Khalid.

Somaiya Vidyavihar said in a post on X, “We were unaware of the sentiments expressed until it was brought to our notice. We do not agree with such sentiments. It is certainly concerning. We are looking into the matter.”

Read Also Mumbai: Art Exhibition of Somaiya Vidyavihar University Immerse Fellows

Shaikh has, however, defended her views and posts, accusing OpIndia of bias and unfairly targeting her. “It has come to my attention that the platform raising these allegations and its supporters might be biased against the constitutional principles. Their response seems to be a deliberate attempt to further their own prejudiced agenda and deliberately malign my image,” she said, adding that teachers should be allowed to express their views freely. She added that she is exploring all available options to address this matter “in a manner that upholds the values of dignity and fairness”.