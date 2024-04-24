Mumbai: Art Exhibition of Somaiya Vidyavihar University Immerse Fellows

Artists and Curator (centre) at A State of Grace |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Somaiya Vidyavihar University presented a unique platform to empower artists from across India through its annual exhibition featuring the artworks of recipients of the Immerse Fellowship. Nine shortlisted artists from different parts of the country will showcase their exemplary artwork till Monday.

Anxiety by Malik Irtiza |

In collaboration with Al-Qawi Nanawati, Natasha Jeyasingh, Shaleen Wadhwana, and Siddharth Somaiya, the Somaiya Vidyavihar University has conceptualised ‘A State of Care’ under its Immerse Fellowship Program. To celebrate the diverse talent and creativity of recent art graduates from across the country, the annual exhibition featuring unique artworks by the nine Artist Fellows of The Immerse Fellowship is scheduled from 13th to 29th April 2024 at the university’s Campus.

Whispers of the Reef1 by Akash Biswas |

The Immerse Fellowship stands as a beacon for emerging artists, offering them a unique platform to highlight their artwork. With a focus on inclusivity, it is dedicated to empowering artists from various parts of India like Jabalpur, Bihar, Kashmir, Goa, and beyond, providing them with unprecedented opportunities to exhibit their talents to a wider audience.

Fragments of Reality by Akash Biswas |

Siddharth Somaiya, Co-Creator of The Immerse Fellowship, said, “Beyond understanding the art world at large, our residency aims to empower artists with practical tools like copyright law, archiving, artist statements, pricing strategies, and public speaking. We recognize the valuable role that art schools play in nurturing creativity and technical expertise.”

Cuddling by Lakshya Bhargava |

Through The Immerse Fellowship, SVU offers comprehensive support, including funding for travel and art making, access to open studios, residential programs, workshops, and exposure opportunities. Remarkably, this support comes without any commissions during the sale of artworks at the IMMERSE Annual Show.

Home by Shikha Soni |

“Our approach seeks to enhance this by providing a holistic framework that encompasses not just the making of art, but also the cultivation of an artist’s identity and vision, bridging any gaps that may exist in traditional curriculums,” Somaiya added.

Participants from the previous editions of The Immerse Fellowship have witnessed remarkable success, with many securing solo shows in prestigious galleries across India. The Fellowship and the exhibition serve as a springboard for emerging artists, propelling them into the spotlight and opening doors to endless possibilities in the art world.