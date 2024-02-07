Mumbai Celebrates India Art Festival 2024: Vibrant Feast Of Creativity Sees Over 5,000 Artworks & 550 Artists

Mumbai is set to witness an enchanting showcase of art as the India Art Festival comes to the city this February. After being held in Delhi and Bengaluru, the festival is visiting the 'City of Dreams' between the 8th and 11th of this month. The 12th edition of the India Art Festival in Mumbai hosted at the Nehru Centre in Worli sees the participation of more than 500 artists and their 5000+ artworks.

The artworks being displayed as part of the festival happen to be of various styles, different mediums, and myriad subjects.

Works of Shilpa Sharma & Falguni Mehta, respectively. | India Art Festival

No, the festival isn't just about paintings, mandalas, or sketches as it extends its scope to visual arts too. A press release stated that the India Art Festival 2024 is offering not only a visual feast but also a multitude of fusion shows, live music performances, mesmerizing live painting demonstrations, and captivating film screenings.

The organisers believe that the film screening "The Eternal Canvas – 12,000 Years Journey through Indian Art" would be a standout feature of the event this year as it would embrace cinematic exploration of India's rich artistic heritage spanning millennia.

Key Highlights

- Replica of the Ellora Cave Temple by Medha Nerurkar

- Wildlife paintings by Prateek Kushwaha

- Black and white drawings by Sonali Wagle

- Seascapes by Pratibha Khanna and Susmita Guha Roy

India Art Festival: Date, Venue & Timings

Date: February 8 to 11, 2024

Venue: Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai

Time: 11 to 8 pm

More about India Art Festival

Founded in 2011, the India Art Festival is one of the much-awaited art fairs in the country where several artists participate and display their artistic creativity. The premier contemporary art fair in India serves as a great space for emerging, mid-career artists along with mid-level art galleries and many master artists.

"The primary inspiration behind initiating the India Art Festival back in 2011 was to create a platform that showcases and promotes contemporary art in India," says Rajendra Patil, the founder and director of India Art Festival, who also serves as the President of the Bombay Art Society.