Mumbai This Weekend: From Kala Ghoda Art Festival To TATA Marathon, 6 Amazing Events You May Participate

Mumbai this weekend looks forward to a vibrant celebration with a series of events happening in the city that never sleeps. From the grand Mumbai Festival 2024 which promises to offer people over 50 events to other must-visit activities relating to art, culture, and recreation, here's everything you need to know to plan an enjoyable weekend with your family and friends.

(1) Kala Ghoda Art Festival

The annual festival which attracts hundreds and thousands of tourists to witness and appreciate art and the city's culture is back. Taking place at its iconic stage at Kala Ghoda, the vibrant fest is a perfect Instagrammable destination taking note of its stunning installations. The event also has on the list some music, dance, and other performances enhancing the cultural richness of the country.

Date: January 20-28

Venue: Kala Ghoda, Fort

Tickets: Free (Carry a valid ID proof)

Book Here: https://insider.in/event/kala-ghoda-arts-festival-jan20-2024/buy/shows

(2) The Gin Explorers Club: Retroverse Edition!

If drinking and partying say all about your weekend mood, you may head to Jio World Garden this Sat-Sun for a great evening with delectable cocktails. The event offers a treat to people wanting to explore gin at its best. The experience comes with live music to hit the disco vibe. You may go high on spirits only if you fall under the legal drinking age of 25.

Date: January 20, 21

Venue: Jio World Garden

Tickets: Rs 900 onwards

Book here: https://insider.in/gin-explorers-club-retroverse-edition-2023-24-i-mumbai/event

(3) Satrangi Mela

The rainbow flag would fly high this Sunday with an event bringing together the queer community to celebrate love and pride. This thoughtful event is a space to meet new people as you spend time through flea markets set up by fellow LGBTQIA+ folks.

Date: January 21

Venue: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel

Tickets: Free (till 6 p.m.)

Book here: https://insider.in/satrangi-mela-an-allday-queer-fest-sunday-21st-jan-antisocial-mumbai-jan21-2024/event

(4) Kabuki Nights

Mumbai would feel like Japan with its Kabuki Nights, a form of traditional drama-dance of the nation. If you look forward to a scintillating evening with energising music, mime, and a performance worth remembering, head to this show.

For more details and bookings: https://sortmyscene.com/event/kabuki-night-jan-20-2024

(5) Beach clean-up

Mumbai has an amazing coastline that several tourists rush to view and click pictures of. However, it gets disappointing if the beautiful landscape is littered compromising its serene look. If you wish to spend your weekend in a more responsible way, participate in the beach clean-up drive.

Date: January 20

Venue: Dadar, Mahim, Juhu Beach, and few other locations

Tickets: Free

Book here: https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/clean-up-drive-dadar/ET00382258

(6) TATA Mumbai Marathon

Are you the fitness enthusiast who loves spending Sunday mornings on the race track or city roads running and exercising? In case you are, this event is of your interest. The marathon runs across various categories to facilitate participants and ensure their good health.

Date: January 21

Venue: 42 km from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Railway Terminus (CSMT)

More details and registration: https://tatamumbaimarathon.procam.in/