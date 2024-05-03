Mumbai Horror: Malwani Beautician Arrested For Giving Woman Spiked Drink, Filming Rape By Husband

Representative Image

Mumbai: In a shocking crime that has come into light recently, the Mumbai police arrested a 36-year-old woman who allegedly spiked the drink of a woman and had her raped by her husband, according to a report in the Indian Express. The heinous act was also filmed by the accused woman, leading to an extortion demand against the victim.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman lodged a complaint after which police immediately arrested the accused woman and and are searching for her husband.

Accused Demanded Money By Threatening Victim

According to reports, the accused is a beautician by profession and the victim already knew her. The victim also alleged that the accused couple demanded money from the victim by threatening to circulate the video of her sexual assault.

Details On The Horrifying Incident

According to reports citing police officials, the victim, who works into the event management field, received a call from the accused woman on Sunday. The accused called her to her residence in Malwani. When the victim went to the accused woman’s home, the latter cleverly offered her a drink. The victim then partially lost consciousness after having the spiked drink. After this, the accused woman’s husband allegedly raped her, said the report citing police officials.

Later when she gained consciousness, the victim realised that she had been raped and the crime filmed. The accused couple then threatened the victim to circulate the video and demanded Rs 10,000 from her. When the victim reportedly refused to pay the amount to them, both the accused allegedly assaulted her.

Case Filed At Malwani Police Station

The victim then lodged a complaint at the Malwani police station, a day after the horrifying incident. Police took swift action on the complaint and held the accused beautician. However, the woman's husband is still at large, with the police's efforts underway to trace him and get him arrested soon.