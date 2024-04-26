 Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Chandrahar Patil Booked For Holding Foot March Sans Permission In Sangli
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneShiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Chandrahar Patil Booked For Holding Foot March Sans Permission In Sangli

Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Chandrahar Patil Booked For Holding Foot March Sans Permission In Sangli

Chandrahar Patil, a wrestler and two-time winner of Maharashtra Kesari, is pitted against the BJP's sitting MP, Sanjay Kaka Patil, in the Sangli Lok Sabha seat

PTIUpdated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Chandrahar Patil Booked For Holding Foot March Sans Permission In Sangli |

The police have registered an offence against Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha candidate Chandrahar Patil for holding a 'padayatra' (foot march) allegedly without permission in Sangli district, an official said on Friday.

A case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act has been registered against Patil and three organisers, the official said.

Read Also
Rahul Gandhi To Hold Rally In Pune On May 3 - Here's All You Need To Know
article-image

Patil and his party workers held a 'padayatra' and paid door-to-door visits in Khatao and Bedag villages in Miraj on April 25, without obtaining permission from the assistant returning officer (ARO), thus violating the model code of conduct, he said.

Patil, a wrestler and two-time winner of Maharashtra Kesari, is pitted against the BJP's sitting MP, Sanjay Kaka Patil, in the Sangli Lok Sabha seat, which will go to polls on May 7 in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Read Also
Pune Viral Video: Man Celebrates Last Day At 'Toxic Job' With Dhols Outside Office, Pranks Manager
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Chandrahar Patil Booked For Holding Foot March Sans Permission In Sangli

Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Chandrahar Patil Booked For Holding Foot March Sans Permission In Sangli

Nobody Is Against Eknath Khadse's Plan to Return to BJP: Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Nobody Is Against Eknath Khadse's Plan to Return to BJP: Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Mosquito Surge In Nashik's Goda Ghat Area Raises Concerns

Mosquito Surge In Nashik's Goda Ghat Area Raises Concerns

Shots Fired During Yatra Planning Meeting In Nashik, 1 Injured

Shots Fired During Yatra Planning Meeting In Nashik, 1 Injured

Nashik Police Crack Down On Helmet & Seat Belt Violations, Collect ₹1.16 Lakh In A Day

Nashik Police Crack Down On Helmet & Seat Belt Violations, Collect ₹1.16 Lakh In A Day