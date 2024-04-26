Shots Fired During Yatra Planning Meeting In Nashik, 1 Injured |

A tense situation unfolded during a meeting to plan the yatra of Kashabai Devi in Chadegaon village in Nashik, resulting in a violent incident where shots were fired. According to the police, the suspects involved in the firing incident are Sachin Mankar, Nana Hulhule, Mahendra Mankar, Gokul Mankar, Suraj Wagh, Akash Pawar, Amol Nagar, Satish Sangle, and Nandu Nagre. The altercation left Dnyaneshwar Mankar injured.

The meeting, organised by Sachin, aimed to discuss arrangements for the upcoming yatra scheduled for May 4. Approximately 30-40 villagers attended the gathering, where Sachin called for the deposition of previous funds collected and owed by his cousins, including Dnyaneshwar, Amol Mankar, Nilesh Nagre, and Sharad Bodke. He demanded calculations about funds by May 1.

After a few villagers left, Sachin Mankar and the aforementioned suspects went to eat at Amol Shinde's hotel in Chadegaon phata. An argument ensued between Sachin and Dnyaneshwar over financial matters, leading to a heated confrontation. Sachin demanded immediate payment of ₹20,000, alleging unpaid dues from the previous yatra funds.

In a fit of rage, Sachin fired shots into the air, threatening further violence if his demands were not met. When Dnyaneshwar attempted to flee, Sachin fired two bullets at him, injuring him in the waist and back. Fortunately, Dnyaneshwar received prompt medical attention and underwent surgery at a private hospital in the city, where his condition is reported to be stable.

A case has been registered at Nashik Road Police Station based on Dnyaneshwar's complaint. Deputy Commissioner Monika Raut and Assistant Commissioner Dr Sachin Bari visited the scene to investigate the incident. Assistant Police Inspector Praveen Suryavanshi and Sub-Inspector Sunil Bidkar are conducting further inquiries under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Ramdas Shelke.