PHOTOS: Southern Command Unveils Anthem 'Vande Maa Bharati' By Sukhwinder Singh In Pune

Get App
The captivating lyrics have been masterfully penned by Brig Bikramjit Singh, Subhash Sehgal, and Karan Mastana, while the enchanting composition is the brilliant work of Ranjit Barot

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 04:42 PM IST
Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh, GoC-in-C of the Southern Command, unveiled the Southern Command Song "Vande Maa Bharati," a meticulously crafted anthem born from months of concerted effort by esteemed figures of our country’s music industry, on Sunday at Milkha Singh Stadium in Pune.

Bollywood singer Sukhwinder Singh, who has sung the Command Song, also took to the stage to deliver an electrifying concert and bring the song to life. The captivating lyrics have been masterfully penned by Brig Bikramjit Singh, Subhash Sehgal, and Karan Mastana, while the enchanting composition is the brilliant work of Ranjit Barot. The song’s captivating video edit is the work of Atul Chauhan, Awadh Narayan Singh, Brig Bikramjit, Subhash Sehgal, and Lt Col Sandeep Legha.

Crafted with passion and creativity, with each note and lyric painstakingly refined, the song stands as a testament to the Southern Command’s collective ethos and unwavering commitment to excellence. Through exhaustive research and iterative refinement, the composers have woven a tapestry of resonant lyrics imbued with historical gravitas and melodies that evoke universal emotion among all ranks and families.

The launch was not just a celebration of Southern Command’s glorious past; this song represents our Command’s legacy for posterity, a testament to the Command’s passion, unity, and enduring vision.

