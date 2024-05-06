Asaduddin Owaisi Campaigns for AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel in Aurangabad Lok Sabha Seat

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the campaigning of his party nominee Imtiaz Jaleel, who is contesting the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat for the second time.

Owaisi took out a padayatra in various parts of the city on Monday.

As many as 51 candidates had submitted nomination forms for the Lok Sabha – 2024 election from Aurangabad constituency. After the scrutiny of the forms on Friday, 7 forms were disqualified, informed the district collector and returning officer Dilip Swami. Hence, only 44 candidates have remained in the fray of the contest now. However, the real picture of the contest will be clear on Monday.

Polling for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 13.

Aurangabad had been a fortress of the undivided Shiv Sena six times since 1989. However, the Bal Thackeray-founded party suffered a setback when its veteran leader Khaire faced an unexpected defeat at the hands of AIMIM candidate Imtiaz Jaleel, who won by a narrow margin of less than 4,500 votes.

This year, Imtiaz Jaleel (AIMIM), Chandrakant Khaire (Shiv Sena-UBT), Sandipan Bhumre (BJP) are among major players in fray.