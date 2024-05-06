 Nanded: Lok Sabha Results to Shape Assembly Election Candidate Selection
Before the Lok Sabha election, former Congress CM Ashok Chavan joined BJP. Chavan, who had defeated Pratap Patil Chikhlikar in 2019, had the challenging task of ensuring Chikhlikar's victory in the Lok Sabha 2024 election.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 04:31 PM IST
Ashok Chavan | File Pic

The Lok Sabha elections for the Nanded constituency were conducted a few days ago, and the results will be out on June 4. However, political experts opine that the candidature for the upcoming assembly elections will be influenced by the Lok Sabha election results.

Before the Lok Sabha election, former Congress CM Ashok Chavan joined BJP. Chavan, who had defeated Pratap Patil Chikhlikar in 2019, had the challenging task of ensuring Chikhlikar's victory in the Lok Sabha 2024 election. BJP leaders assigned this responsibility to Chavan. During the election campaign, Chavan faced backlash from the Maratha community compared to Chikhlikar. BJP grappled with issues like political alliances, Maratha reservation, and farmers' issues during the campaign.

After Chavan joined BJP, there was severe turmoil in the Congress party, and Vasantrao Chavan stood firm against Ashok Chavan. He revitalised new energy among the Congress Party workers in Nanded.

However, people will have to wait until June 4 to see the outcome of the Nanded Constituency, where Congress or BJP maintains supremacy. Nevertheless, the Lok Sabha result will influence the selection of candidates in the upcoming assembly elections, according to experts' opinions.

There are six assembly constituencies in Nanded, including Bhokar, Naigaon, Nanded North, Nanded South, Deglur, and Mukhed. In BJP, tickets from these constituencies will be given based on the maximum votes received by BJP from these areas.

