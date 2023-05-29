Ready to contest Pune Lok Sabha by-poll: BJP City Unit Chief Jagdish Mulik |

Amidst ongoing power tussle for the probable Pune Lok Sabha by-election, BJP city president Jagdish Mulik on Monday expressed his readiness to contest the Pune Lok Sabha by-election if the party gives the order. While the Election Commission has yet to make an announcement regarding the by-election, Mulik affirmed his confidence that the BJP candidate would emerge victorious in the election.

Party's decision will be welcomed



Mulik acknowledged the competitive nature of party nominations, every interested candidate should seek nomination from the party. He emphasized that everyone has the right to seek the nomination, and the party's decision would be welcomed. Mulik further affirmed his own readiness to participate in the by-election, subject to the party's orders.



Prior to his statement, Jagdish Mulik met with Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar to discuss the cleaning of drains and drainage in Pune ahead of the monsoon season. He interacted with the media and addressed the ongoing internal disputes between Congress and NCP for the Pune by-poll.

Highlighting the ongoing power struggle between Congress and NCP for the Pune by-poll, Mulik mentioned the internal disputes within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition. The allocation of the Pune Lok Sabha seat has become a contentious issue, likely to persist even after the elections, he added.

Pune By-poll

For the uninitiated, The by-poll in Pune was necessitated by the unfortunate demise of BJP MP Girish Bapat. As per the guidelines, the by-election to fill the vacancy must be held within six months of its occurrence. As the vacancy from Pune has occurred more than one year before the expiration of the term of the House, by-elections are required to be held under Section 151A of R. P. Act 1951 to fill this vacancy within six months from the date of occurrence of vacancy that is March 29.

The Congress party has maintained control over the Pune Lok Sabha seat for several years, leading to speculations that it will be allocated to them within the MVA. This claim has sparked discussions within the alliance, involving both the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Notably, Congress recently secured a massive victory against the BJP in the assembly by-elections in Kasba which was considered to be a bastion of the BJP.



Pre-monsoon work box

A delegation of BJP comprising Jagdish Mulik and several other bJP workers on Monday met the Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar regarding pre-monsoon work in the city. In the meeting with Kumar, he discussed the need to complete the pending work effectively and in a timely manner before the onset of the monsoon season as it leads to waterlogging causing troubles for Punekars. Kumar assured the delegation comprising Mulik and other BJP workers that all drain cleaning work will be completed by June 20, and there will be no excavation work after May 30 in the city.

