Railways introduce a new weekly train between Pune and Bikaner

Representative image | FPJ

Railways have decided to introduce a new weekly train between Pune and Bikaner for the benefit of passengers and to increase connectivity between Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan. According to Dr Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, the inaugural service of this train will depart Pune on 30th May 2023 at 8.10 pm and will arrive in Bikaner at 8.45 pm the next day.

Train to halt at major stations

"The regular service of the train no 20476 Weekly special will leave Pune every Tuesday at 8.10 pm with effect from 06th June 2023 and arrive Bikaner at 8.45 pm next day and train no 20475 Weekly special will leave Bikaner every Monday at 07.10 am with effect from 05th June 2023 and arrive Pune at 07.35 am next day" he said.

The train will halt at Lonavala, Kalyan, Bhiwandi Road, Vasai Road, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Anand, Nadiad, Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Jawai Bandh, Falna, Rani, Marwar Jn, Pali, Luni, Jodhpur, Goran, Merta Road, Nagaur and Nokha stations.

Bookings for the train open

The twenty coach train will have 2 AC 2-Tier, 5 AC 3-Tier, 7 Sleeper class, 4 General Second class and 2 Luggage-cum-Guard Brake Vans. Bookings for Weekly train No 20476 are already open at all computerised reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in

"For detailed timings at halts of special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App" said an official of CR. "Passengers are requested to avail this facility and to follow COVID appropriate behaviour for their and other's safety" he said.

