Central Railway’s Vande Bharat trains a great success story

CR’s Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi, Mumbai-Solapur and Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat trains showed remarkable occupancy with top occupancy figures in May-2023. Central Railway presently runs 3 Vande Bharat trains viz. CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi-CSMT, CSMT-Solapur-CSMT and Nagpur-Bilaspur-Nagpur Vande Bharat trains. Passengers have shown an overwhelming response to these trains especially in the month of May-2023. The details of passengers travelled by these trains from January 2023 (except Nagpur-Bilapur Vande Bharat which commenced in December 2022 ) to 25th May 2023 are as shown in the chart below:

In the month of May-2023

· Train no 22223 CSMT-Sainagar Vande Bharat registered an occupancy of 93%

(The highest occupancy being 100.79% on 20.5.2023)

· Train no 22224 Sainagar- CSMT Vande Bharat registered an occupancy of 84%

(The highest occupancy being 103.63% on 21.5.2023)

· Train no 22225 CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat registered an occupancy of 119.45% (The highest occupancy being 133.06% on 12.5.2023)

· Train no 22226 Solapur- CSMT Vande Bharat registered an occupancy of 125.23% (The highest occupancy being 151.24% on 02.5.2023)

· Train no 20826 Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat registered an occupancy of 95.08% (The highest occupancy being 133.39% on 19.5.2023)

· Train no 20825 Bilaspur- Nagpur Vande Bharat registered an occupancy of 97.92% (The highest occupancy being 137.54% on 23.5.2023)

The Vande Bharat Express offers a myriad of superior amenities providing passengers with aircraft like travelling experience & advanced state-of-the-art safety features including KAVACH technology. All classes in Vande Bharat train has been provided with reclining seats with added feature of 180 degrees rotating seats. Every coach is equipped with 32” screens providing Passenger Information and Infotainment. Divyang-friendly washrooms and seat handles with seat numbers in Braille letters have also been provided. Finer heat ventilation and air conditioning control through higher efficiency compressor, with Ultra Violet (UV) lamp for germ-free supply of air. Vaccum toilets with touch free amenities, Better fire safety measures with Aerosol based fire detection and suppression system in all electrical cubicles and toilets. The Vande Bharat train -which has been manufactured indigenously at Integral Coach Factory, Perambur, Chennai - is a testimony to the capability of Indian engineers and a culmination of the Make in India initiative. It is a big milestone towards realizing the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister.