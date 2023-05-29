Pune Road Rage: NCP worker abuses couple in Aundh, booked for sexual harassment; shocking video goes viral |

A shocking incident of road rage unfolded on Aundh Road, as a 26-year-old youth who is said to have member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) allegedly verbally abused a couple from Bengaluru and caused damage to their vehicle. The distressing event occurred on Friday night when the accused, identified as Sujeet Satish Kate, began hurling abuses at the couple in the middle of the road. Disturbingly, he also subjected the woman to sexual harassment by making inappropriate comments. The Chaturshrungi police have taken action based on the woman's complaint, booking the accused in the case.

Cops deny alleged affiliation​

The Police, however, denied that he is an NCP worker and claimed that he is just a college student.

Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare stated, "We have issued a notice to the accused and are currently investigating the matter. It is being treated as a road rage incident, and we have filed a case against the accused."



Accused climbed onto the bonnet and damaged front windshield

According to sources, the incident took place near Spicer College on Aundh Road at approximately 9 pm. The couple, who own a crockery business in Bengaluru, had arrived at the complainant's father-in-law's house with their family for a vacation. They were on their way to collect a parcel when the altercation occurred. While navigating through heavy traffic, they noticed that Kate's car lightly collided with theirs. The complainant brought this to the accused's attention, questioning why their vehicle was struck. Unfortunately, what began as a minor dispute quickly escalated into a highly dramatic situation. The accused proceeded to unleash a torrent of verbal abuse upon the couple. Shockingly, he even climbed onto the bonnet of their car and damaged the front windshield. Faced with this alarming turn of events, the couple approached the Chaturshrungi police and filed a complaint.



Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare of the Chaturshrungi police force stated, "The accused has been booked under sections 354(A)(4) (making sexually coloured remarks, which constitutes the offence of sexual harassment), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. We have issued a notice to him as per Section 41 of the Criminal Procedure Code."

Read Also Railways introduce a new weekly train between Pune and Bikaner