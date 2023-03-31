Thane: Sena workers thrash Congress office bearer for comments on CM; video goes viral

Thane: Sena workers thrash Congress office bearer |

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s head of Kopri subdivision in Thane, Bunty Badkar, and two others thrashed Congress office bearer Girish Koli on Thursday for allegedly posting an abusive message against the chief minister.

The video of the incident went viral on social media soon after the incident. Former housing minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad criticised the CM on his Twitter account over the incident and Congress leaders demanded action against the Shiv Sena workers.

Video of clash goes viral

Awhad posted the viral video on his Twitter account and said: “It has come to light that a Congress office bearer was beaten up by three people in Thane saying that he was writing ill about Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on social media. I criticise the state government for this incident. I have been experiencing all this for the last three years and in the last 35 days I have seen that all the limits have been crossed.”

Shiv Sena chief and his colleagues beat congress workers

“Shiv Sena subdivisional chief Bunty Badkar and his colleagues beat Koli and asked him to apologise. If party workers or leaders from another party would have done this then they would be hooligans. The police force would start torturing. The CM himself would intervene in it.”

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress committee secretary demands action against assailants

At a press conference, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Manoj Shinde demanded action against the assailants. “Action should be initiated against Bunty Badkar and two others within 24 hours. If the action will not be taken then we warn that we will catch Bunty Badkar and hand him over to the police. The text circulated by Koli did not mention Eknath Shinde or any political party leader.”

“In my message on social media I just wrote that Chaitra Navratri Utsav has now become a political battlefield,” Koli said. “Anyone wakes up and starts organising it. I did not mention the name of CM or any political leader. If the beating incident is happening in broad daylight then a common man should not walk on the streets if they post their opinion about CM or any leaders on social media. I also lead the Agri Koli community in Thane. Koli and Agri communities are also under attack. I want justice.”

