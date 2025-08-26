Palghar Crime: 24-Year-Old Youth Dies After Brutal Assault Over Instagram Messages In Nalasopara, 7 Arrested

Police arrest seven men after Nalasopara youth Pratik Waghe dies in brutal assault over Instagram row | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: A 24-year-old youth who was brutally beaten by a group of men last week in Nalasopara succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mira Road on Monday. Police have registered a case of murder and arrested seven accused in connection with the incident.

Victim Identified as Pratik Prasad Waghe

According to Tulinj Police, the deceased has been identified as Pratik Prasad Waghe, a resident of Jijai Nagar in Moregaon. On the night of August 23, around 11 p.m., he was allegedly lured to Moregaon Lake by Bhushan Patil, Sanket Patil, Swarup Meher, and four others. The group then attacked him with kicks and punches in public.

Attack Stems From Instagram Dispute

The assault is said to have stemmed from a dispute over Instagram messages that Waghe had been sending to a young woman. During the attack, the accused tore his T-shirt, beat him mercilessly until he was half-conscious, and even recorded a video of the incident.

Seven Accused Arrested for Murder

Waghe was admitted to a private hospital in Mira Road in a critical condition. Despite efforts by doctors, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police confirmed that all seven accused have been arrested and booked for murder. Investigations into the case are ongoing.