Elgar Parishad Case: Bombay HC Grants 3-Day Interim Bail To Ramesh Gaichor To Visit Ailing Father

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted an interim bail for three days to Ramesh Gaichor, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to visit his ailing father.

Court Notes Long Separation

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Rajesh Patil notes that Gaichor couldn't visit his 76-year-old ailing father in the last five years after his arrest in September 2020.

Release on Cash Security

The court ordered his release from jail for three days- September 9 to September 11- after depositing cash security of Rs 25,000.

Special Court Had Rejected Bail Plea

Gaichor moved the high court earlier this month after a special court rejected his plea seeking interim bail for two weeks to attend to his father. The special court had rejected the bail plea noting that Gaichor senior was suffering from age-related ailments common among senior citizens.

Accused of Maoist Links

According to the prosecution, Gaichor was a member of the banned CPI (Maoist) group. He and others were arrested after inflammatory speeches were allegedly delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune on December 31, 2017, which police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the city.

Gaichor is currently lodged in Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai