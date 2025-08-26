Ganeshotsav 2025: 1,015 Potholes Still Pending In Mumbai As BMC Misses 72-Hour Repair Deadline

Despite deadline, over 1,000 potholes remain in Mumbai as Ganeshotsav processions begin | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Just hours before Ganeshotsav celebrations, roads across Mumbai and its suburbs remain riddled with potholes. The 72-hour repair deadline set by Minister Ashish Shelar expired Monday, with 1,015 potholes still pending (August 26 at 6 pm).

Ganeshotsav Mandals have urged the BMC to ensure that at least immersion routes are pothole-free by Anant Chaturdashi on September 6, the final day of the festival.

Mandals Fear Risk to Idol Processions

Naresh Dahibavkar, president of the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), said, "Several Sarvajanik (public) Ganeshotsav Mandals have already brought their Ganesh idols to the mandaps, carefully managing despite the potholes. We have requested the civic authorities to ensure that all potholes are filled before the immersion process begins, and the BMC has assured us of their action. If the situation doesn't improve, we will have no choice but to ask our mandals to carry steel plates. These can be placed over potholes so that trolleys carrying the idols can move safely — a measure we have had to resort to in the past."

Mandals Criticise Civic Inaction

Girish Walawalkar, secretary of BSGSS, said, "The BMC often blames public mandals for potholes, but this year, 95% of the mandals have used iron rods to construct their mandaps, which has actually helped reduce the pothole problem. In fact, the BMC has failed to keep its promise of a pothole-free Mumbai — especially disappointing now that Ganeshotsav has been declared a state festival. Mandals have faced difficulties while transporting the idols. The situation could have been much better if the city had elected corporators in place, as the current administration does not seem very concerned about the issues faced by mandals."

Heavy Rainfall Worsens Situation, Says BMC

A senior civic official said, "The extremely heavy rainfall in the city last week has worsened the pothole situation. However, wherever we get a dry spell, potholes are being filled on a war footing. Several have already been repaired over the past two days, and you will see a noticeable improvement by tomorrow." Girish Nikam, chief engineer of roads department was not available for comment.

Over 12,000 Complaints Since June

According to real-time data available on the BMC's official website, the total number of potholes reported in Mumbai between June and August 26 has reached 12,341. Out of these, 3,284 complaints were found to be unrelated to potholes.

As of Tuesday evening, the BMC has filled 11,326 potholes, while 915 potholes are located on roads managed by other agencies and therefore fall outside the BMC’s jurisdiction. In the month of August alone (from August 1 to 26), the BMC received 4,897 complaints, including 208 complaints reported on Tuesday.