 Ganeshotsav 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Offers ₹1 Lakh Prize For Eco-Friendly Decoration Contest
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGaneshotsav 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Offers ₹1 Lakh Prize For Eco-Friendly Decoration Contest

Ganeshotsav 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Offers ₹1 Lakh Prize For Eco-Friendly Decoration Contest

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced prizes worth Rs 1 lakh for winners of its Eco-Friendly Ganesh Decoration Competition, even as it completes preparations for the upcoming Ganeshotsav starting Wednesday.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
PMC announces ₹1 lakh eco-friendly Ganesh decoration contest for Ganeshotsav 2025 | Representational Image

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced prizes worth Rs 1 lakh for winners of its Eco-Friendly Ganesh Decoration Competition, even as it completes preparations for the upcoming Ganeshotsav starting Wednesday.

Theme: Festival with Environmental Awareness

Under the campaign ‘Festival of Lord Ganesha, Awareness for Environment’, the civic body is encouraging residents and Ganesh mandals to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly manner. Commissioner and Administrator Mangesh Chitale has urged citizens to participate enthusiastically in the competition and follow sustainable practices.

Immersion Arrangements Across the City

FPJ Shorts
Kanpur Horror: Stray Dogs Beaten, Tied & Dumped In Sacks After Student Attacked, FIR Registered - VIDEO
Kanpur Horror: Stray Dogs Beaten, Tied & Dumped In Sacks After Student Attacked, FIR Registered - VIDEO
Alstom To Supply 234 Metro Cars And CBTC Signalling For Mumbai Metro Line 4
Alstom To Supply 234 Metro Cars And CBTC Signalling For Mumbai Metro Line 4
VIDEO: Scindia, Ramdev, Kangana Ranaut Among Dignitaries At RSS' Centenary Celebrations
VIDEO: Scindia, Ramdev, Kangana Ranaut Among Dignitaries At RSS' Centenary Celebrations
Mumbai News: Three Held In Kalyan Burglary, Hunt On For Fourth Accused
Mumbai News: Three Held In Kalyan Burglary, Hunt On For Fourth Accused

PMC has arranged immersion facilities at 134 locations across the city, including 58 natural immersion points and 76 artificial ponds. Safety measures such as security guards, CCTV cameras, power backup, life jackets, towers, and loudspeakers will be in place at all sites.

File Photo

Daily Floral Waste Collection Vans

Special ‘Nirmalya Collection Vans’ will visit Ganesh mandals daily to collect floral offerings, which will be processed into compost. The Solid Waste and Health Departments have also nearly completed cleaning at immersion ghats, while the Electrical Department has assured uninterrupted street lighting and safe electrical arrangements throughout the festival.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Panvel Municipal Corporation Observes Sadbhavana Diwas On Rajiv Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary
article-image

Cleanliness Squads and Seven-Point Guidelines

Dedicated cleanliness squads will be deployed on immersion days. The civic body has also released an eco-friendly seven-point guideline (Saptasutri) for citizens to adopt during the festivities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Alstom To Supply 234 Metro Cars And CBTC Signalling For Mumbai Metro Line 4

Alstom To Supply 234 Metro Cars And CBTC Signalling For Mumbai Metro Line 4

Mumbai News: Three Held In Kalyan Burglary, Hunt On For Fourth Accused

Mumbai News: Three Held In Kalyan Burglary, Hunt On For Fourth Accused

Ganeshotsav 2025: 1,015 Potholes Still Pending In Mumbai As BMC Misses 72-Hour Repair Deadline

Ganeshotsav 2025: 1,015 Potholes Still Pending In Mumbai As BMC Misses 72-Hour Repair Deadline

Ganeshotsav 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Offers ₹1 Lakh Prize For Eco-Friendly Decoration...

Ganeshotsav 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Offers ₹1 Lakh Prize For Eco-Friendly Decoration...

Mumbai News: Kandivali’s Shatabdi Hospital Sets Record With 35 Deliveries In 24 Hours

Mumbai News: Kandivali’s Shatabdi Hospital Sets Record With 35 Deliveries In 24 Hours