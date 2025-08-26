Mumbai: Surat Crime Branch Arrests Cousin Accused Of Abducting & Murdering 3-Year-Old Boy Found In Train Toilet At LTT Station | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a shocking case of child abduction and murder, the Surat Crime Branch arrested Vikas Shah from Mumbai for allegedly kidnapping and killing his 3-year-old cousin. The accused was apprehended following a joint investigation by the Surat Crime Branch and Amroli Police.

DCP Bhavesh Rozia says, "A woman complained that her 3-year-old son was taken away by her nephew, Vikas Shah, originally from Siwan, Bihar. On the 22nd, during the search by different police teams, the child’s dead body was found in a train toilet at Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak station. Surat Crime Branch and Amroli Police had been continuously working on the case for three days," as reported by news agency IANS.

Surat, Gujarat: Surat Crime Branch arrested accused Vikas Shah from Mumbai for abducting and murdering his 3-year-old cousin



DCP Bhavesh Rozia says, "A woman complained that her 3-year-old son was taken away by her nephew, Vikas Shah, originally from Siwan, Bihar. On the 22nd,… pic.twitter.com/HXoNj41IqN — IANS (@ians_india) August 26, 2025

About the Incident

In a deeply disturbing incident, the body of the 3-year-old boy was found inside a dustbin in the bathroom of AC coach B2 of the Kushinagar Express (Train No. 22537) in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident came to light around 1:00 am, when cleaning staff began cleaning the coaches after the train arrived at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Mumbai, following its journey from Gorakhpur.

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, Swapnil Nila, confirmed the details of the incident.

He mentioned, "This morning, the 22537 Kushinagar Express, running from Gorakhpur, arrived at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. When the cleaning staff was cleaning the train, they found a child left in the B2 coach of the Third AC. After that, the staff took the child to the hospital, where it was declared dead..."

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | On the body of a child found in a coach of the Kushinagar Express, Central Railway CPRO Swapnil Nila says, "This morning, the 22537 Kushinagar Express, running from Gorakhpur, arrived at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. When the cleaning staff was cleaning… pic.twitter.com/3nCVxREJKX — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2025

Further, he added that, "The child is about 3-4 years old... GRP and State Civil Police were informed... Further investigation is underway... We are trying to find out from where the child boarded the train and where the child was going. Was there anyone else with him?... CCTV footage is being checked... Some marks were found near the neck of the child in the beginning, and the condition of the child seemed bad, " as reported by news agency ANI.