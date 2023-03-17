 Thane: Congress’ Vikrant Chavan accuses TMC assistant commissioner of threatening him & his family, writes letter to police
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Congress’ Vikrant Chavan accuses TMC assistant commissioner of threatening him & his family, writes letter to police

Thane: Congress’ Vikrant Chavan accuses TMC assistant commissioner of threatening him & his family, writes letter to police

Demanding an inquiry, Chavan on Thursday, March 16, during a press conference in Thane shared four audio clips which he claimed are of Aher

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Thane: Thane Congress president Vikrant Chavan has written a letter to Thane police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh on Thursday, March 16, alleging that Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) assistant commissioner Mahesh Aher is threatening him and his family. 

This comes after the viral audio of Aher threatening to kill former minister and Nationalist Congress  Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad and his family went viral on February 15, 2023.

Chavan demands an inquiry

Demanding an inquiry, Chavan on Thursday, March 16, during a press conference in Thane shared four audio clips which he claimed are of Aher. The clips went viral on March 15

Chavan said, "After Sheetal Mhatre's video went viral, the state government took immediate notice. But even after giving so much evidence against Mahesh Aher, no action is being taken, is this government supporting crime-minded people like Mahesh Aher? In the audio clip, the chief minister's name has also been mentioned by Aher and the chief minister has not yet denied these things. Therefore if something wrong happens to me and my family the state government and the chief minister  will also be responsible."

Read Also
Thane: Police issues show cause notice to four NCP workers for assaulting TMC Assistant Commissioner...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Congress’ Vikrant Chavan accuses TMC assistant commissioner of threatening him & his...

Thane: Congress’ Vikrant Chavan accuses TMC assistant commissioner of threatening him & his...

Thane: School teacher booked for beating up Class 8 student for arriving late from washroom

Thane: School teacher booked for beating up Class 8 student for arriving late from washroom

WELLCON- 2023: Two days conference starts at ITM Kharghar on human wellness

WELLCON- 2023: Two days conference starts at ITM Kharghar on human wellness

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai slams Maharashtra's decision to extend insurance scheme in 865 border...

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai slams Maharashtra's decision to extend insurance scheme in 865 border...

'No need to worry': Maharashtra health minister on growing cases of H3N2 and COVID

'No need to worry': Maharashtra health minister on growing cases of H3N2 and COVID