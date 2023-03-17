Thane: Congress’ Vikrant Chavan accuses TMC assistant commissioner of threatening him & his family, writes letter to police

ANI

Thane: Thane Congress president Vikrant Chavan has written a letter to Thane police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh on Thursday, March 16, alleging that Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) assistant commissioner Mahesh Aher is threatening him and his family.

This comes after the viral audio of Aher threatening to kill former minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad and his family went viral on February 15, 2023.

Chavan demands an inquiry

Demanding an inquiry, Chavan on Thursday, March 16, during a press conference in Thane shared four audio clips which he claimed are of Aher. The clips went viral on March 15

Chavan said, "After Sheetal Mhatre's video went viral, the state government took immediate notice. But even after giving so much evidence against Mahesh Aher, no action is being taken, is this government supporting crime-minded people like Mahesh Aher? In the audio clip, the chief minister's name has also been mentioned by Aher and the chief minister has not yet denied these things. Therefore if something wrong happens to me and my family the state government and the chief minister will also be responsible."