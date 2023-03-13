Thane: Police issues show cause notice to four NCP workers for assaulting TMC Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Aher

ANI

Thane: The Thane police has issued a show-cause notice for externment to four office bearers and workers of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) who physically assaulted Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Aher on February 15, 2023. They have also been directed to present their opinion within a week.

The notice prohibits Abhijit Pawar, Hemant Wani, Vikram Khamkar and Vishant Gaikwad to enter Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Palghar and Raigad for a period of two years.

Anand Paranjape former NCP MP during a press conference said, “Notices are being issued to take action against NCP activists who have been booked for political agitation. However, the Thane police did not see the goons around Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's event and also on the stage. No action was taken against them by the police. I think the police do not see the notorious goons roaming around CM.”

Viral audio clip

Earlier in February an audio clip related to the murder of NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad's daughter and son-in-law by Aher went viral. Aher was later beaten up by Ncp workers near the TMC headquarters gate. Abhijit Pawar, Hemant Wani, Vikram Khamkar and Vishant Gaikwad were arrested by Naupada police in this case.

The accused have requested police for more time to be given to present their views and seven days have been granted

Paranjape said, "The Thane police is starting a one-step program to file false cases against the workers of NCP, the Congress Party and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. Our judicial fight against it is going on. However, the observations made by the court in the case of police while granting bail in the last few months, it appears that the police have not learned a lesson from the court's observations. They work like a private army of Chief Minister.”