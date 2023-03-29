Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT leader Gurunath Patil demands water tanker for tribal village in Kharghar...

The summer has just begun and water scarcity has already become an issue. After water issues in Taloja, Gurunath Patil, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Kharghar has drawn attention to the Dhamole tribal village in Kharghar.
He has written to the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and requested a water tanker.
60 families reside in the village
Patil said that there are around 60 tribal families residing in Dhamole village in Kharghar and they are not getting enough water to meet their daily needs. Since they reside in hilly areas, it is very difficult for them to go to other places and bring water. “I have requested the civic administration to send at least one water tanker every day for their daily needs,” said Patil.
He added that till the monsoon arrives and the water supply becomes normal, one water tanker should be sent there. The civic administration assured us that they would look into the issue, he added.
