Mumbai: Water Cut Expected In Kandivali And Borivali Area On May 3 Amid BMC's Pipeline Work; Check Water Timings Here

Mumbai News: BMC Announces Withdrawal Of 15% Water Cut In City From Today | PTI

Mumbai: The BMC will undertake a work to replace a pipeline between Mithi chowky junction to Mahavir Nagar junction at 10 pm on May 2. The work is expected to be completed in 24 hours because of which the pipeline will be emptied during this period. Due to that, there will be no water supply in some parts of Kandivali and Borivali on May 3.

An old pipeline of 1200 mm will be replaced and new a will be laid in Mahavir Nagar. It will stop the leakage and increase the water pressure through the new pipeline in Kandivali West. The replacement of the pipeline will take place between 10 pm on May 2 till 10 pm on May 3. During this period there will be no water supply on May 3, in areas with water timing between 1.30 am to 2.55 am in Jan Kalyan Nagar, Chattrapati Shivaji Raje complex, MHADA colony

While areas with water timing 3.40 am to 5.50 am in areas such as Lalji pada, K.D. compound, Gandhi Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Bunder pakhadi, Bhabrekar nagar, MHADA Ekta Nagar, Mahavir Nagar, Irani wadi, Kandivali Gavthan, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Shankar gully, Mathurdas Marg, Shantilal Modi marg, Swami Vivekanand marg (water timings 9 am to 11 am), Charkop MHADA sector 1 to 9 (water supply between 11.45 am to 2.05 pm) will not have water supply.

The other areas such as Poisar, Mahavir Nagar, Indira Nagar, Borsa pada Marg, SV road (water supply 4.30 pm to 6.45 pm), Shimpoli, Mahavir Nagar, Satya Nagar, Vajira Naka, Jairaj nagar, Eksar, Sodawala gully, Yogi Nagar, Poisar (water time 7.10 pm to 9.55 pm) will not receive water on May 3. The BMC has appealed to the citizens to filter and boil the water before drinking for the next 4 to 5 days.