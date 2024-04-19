 Mumbai: BMC To Upgrade Water Infrastructure In Western Suburbs; Residents Brace For 24-Hour Water Cut
During this period there will be no water supply in some parts of Goregaon, Malad and Kandivali areas in the western suburb.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 10:44 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Mumbai: The BMC will be replacing a 600 mm diameter water pipe with a 900 mm diameter water line at Virwani Industrial Estate, Goregaon (East) on April 23. The work is expected to be completed in 24 hours. During this period there will be no water supply in some parts of Goregaon, Malad and Kandivali areas in the western suburb. 

The areas such as Vit Bhatti, Koyana Colony, Squatter's Colony, Sharma Estate, Cama Industrial Estate, Rohidas Nagar & Santosh Nagar in Goregaon will face 100% water cut. Also, the other parts in Malad - Datta Mandir Road, Daftari Road, Khot Kuwa Road, Khot Dongari, Makrani Pada and Haji Bapsu Road, Tanaji Nagar, Kurar Village, Raheja Complex, Sai Baba Mandir, Vasant Valley & Koyana Colony and Bandongari in Kandivali (East) will not have water supply on April 23.

article-image

While Pandurang Wadi, Gokuldham, Jayprakash Nagar, Naikwadi, Gogatewadi, Kanyapada, I. B. Patel Road, Yashodham, Santosh Nagar, Vishweshwar Road, Pravasi Industrial Estate, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Aarey Road and Shreyas Colony. Pimpri Pada, Pal Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, M.H.B. Colony, Islamiya Bazar, Janu Compound, Shantaram Talav, Omkar Layout, Chitravani, Swapnapurti, Gharkul, Dindoshi Depot, A. K. Vaidya Road, Makrani Pada, Rani Sati Road will not have water supply on April 24.

