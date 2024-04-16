Mumbai News: Residents Of Mahim, Bandra And Dharavi To Face 2 Day Long Water Cut On April 18 And 19

Representative Photo

While reeling under scorching heat, Dharavi, Mahim and Bandra residents will have to face two-day long water supply disruption between April 18 and 19 due to repair works. The BMC has announced that supply will be shut in certain areas, while others will see 25% reduction. The step has been taken to facilitate repair works scheduled for the Dharavi Navrang Compound water connection in the north division.

Details Of Water Supply Interruptions And Areas Affected In Mumbai

Water connection works on a 2,400 mm diameter Upper Vaitarna main channel and a 450 mm diameter channel at Dharavi Navrang Compound will be undertaken from 10am on April 18 until 4am on Friday. H-East ward areas like the Bandra Terminus and Bandra station and G-North's Dharavi Loop Marg, Naik Nagar and Prem Nagar will face 100% cut during two days. Additionally, specific sections of Dharavi, including Ganesh Mandir Marg, Dilip Kadam Marg and Mahim Phatak Marg, will face the same predicament during the evening hours of April 18.

Similarly, areas encompassing 60ft and 90ft Roads, Sion-Mahim Link Road, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Sant Kakkaya Marg, AKG Nagar, and MP Nagar, all under G North Division, will experience a 25% cut in the morning hours of April 18.0

Improvement Plans For Water Supply In Dharavi Amid Current Issues

BMC water engineer Purushottam Malwade said, “Residents of Shahu Nagar, Dharavi are currently facing water supply issues, prompting us to take action. Upon completion of the cross connection work, residents can expect improved water pressure. Our goal is to finish the work within 18 hours.” G-North Assistant Engineer (water works department) Kailash Dhongade said that once the work gets completed, the residents of Dharavi will experience relief, particularly during the summer months.