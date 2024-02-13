Mumbai: Water Cuts Likely In Coming Days As BMC Fears Shortage In Summer

Representative Image

Mumbai: The seven lakes that supply water to the city currently have 7.14 lakhs million litres (ML) or 49% water stock. The depleting water stock would raise a serious concern of water shortage in summer, fears civic officials. However, with lack of any other alternate source of water, the civic body is likely to impose water cuts in coming days.

The current water stock is the lowest in the last three years. In February 2023, the stock was 54% and 57% in February 2022. "Good rains are expected in the catchment area of lakes in September and October. Unfortunately, rainfall was much less during this period last year. The city could get sufficient water supply if the lakes have a total water stock of 14.47 lakh ML on October 1. But, with less rainfall, the deficit continued. So, we will be requesting the irrigation department to allot more water for drinking from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna lake," said a civic official.

Water Cuts Likely To Be Imposed:

The BMC was allowed to use an additional 1.5 lakh ML of water from the reserves last year in June. P. Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (projects) said, "If our request is not accepted by the irrigation department, we might have to impose water cuts after some time." The late arrival of the monsoon last year had forced the civic body to impose a 10% water cut on July 1. Heavy rains in July helped to fill the lakes, following which the cut was withdrawn on August 9.

The BMC had invited expressions of interest in conducting cloud seeding to reduce air pollution in the city through artificial rain. However, the plans are currently put on hold after the civic body failed to get a response from experienced firms. The BMC daily supplies 3,900 ML of water to the city. The water is withdrawn from Modak Sagar, Tansa, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna,Tulsi and Vihar lakes.