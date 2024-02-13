BMC Headquarters Open For Tourist: Tour Dates, Package Details & More

Pinterest/Canva

The magnetic architecture around CSMT station and the BMC headquarters never fails to capture attention. Every evening, a vast flood of tourists and residents ripples around the striking buildings to get some alluring photographs or to gaze at pillars, domes, and engraved walls for a few moments. Due to administrative restrictions, only the external parts of the building were accessible until now. But now, almost after 28 years, the BMC headquarters will be open to everyone from February 17 at pretty affordable charges. So if you want to explore more, the gates await to welcome you to dive deep for an unforgettable experience.

What is so special about the #UrbsPrimsa tour?

The heritage building that was built in the 1860s to manage the administration of the city emphasized promoting city administration. In the presented map of #UrbsPrima, the floating staircase, lions from Italy, hidden source of water, the gilded dome, 18 headgears of Mumbai, and unique fountain of ducks are listed as the key highlights. While the architecture of the father of the corporation and mayors without an office are other striking features of the package.

The official guidelines to step into the world of wonder

As per the official guidelines of the Municipal Corporation, Mumbai, you need to bring a soft copy of your ID along with the vaccination certificates to ensure entry without any hurdle. Also, you need to check in at least 15 minutes earlier to hit the tour at your premeditated time. Shutterbugs require an extra add-on ticket to bring their DSLR and shoot the magnificence, while phone photographers can capture the moment without additional tickets or prior official permissions. To ensure maximum benefit from the tour, you need to file your entry at the accurate fixed time, because if you get late, many additional services and facilities will not be accessible.

Dates and Charges

This opportunity to learn more about the interior of BMC will kick off on February 17. On a pretty sustainable fee of Rs 350 per individual, you can access the monument by March 31.

Now why stand out and gaze at the stunning light show at BMC buildings when you can step in and explore the glory of the past? Be ready to register fast so that you don't miss the chance!