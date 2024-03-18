Mumbai: 15% Water Cut Scheduled For Tuesday Due To Pise Dam Leak | File

Mumbai residents are bracing for a 15% water cut on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, owing to inadequate water levels in the Pise Dam. The decision comes in response to a recent leakage incident at Gate 32 of the Pise Dam, which occurred on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

The malfunction of a rubber bladder in one of the dam's gates led to water leakage, prompting swift repair works initiated by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. These repair efforts commenced on March 16, 2024, and were successfully completed by Monday, March 18, 2024, between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

However, despite the completion of repair works, the municipal administration has deemed it necessary to implement a 15% water cut on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. This measure aims to allow for the stabilization of water levels in the dam following the repair activities.

To facilitate repair works, the dam's water level had to be brought down to 31 meters. Water supply from the Bhatsa reservoir was regulated for this purpose. Although the rubber bladder has been repaired, the dam's water level remains inadequate for pumping water to Mumbai via the treatment plant in Panjarpole. Water from the Bhatsa reservoir has been released, but given its distance of 48 kilometers from the Pise Dam, it is expected to take time for the water to reach and bring the dam to adequate levels.

Municipal corporation appeals residents across Mumbai to cooperate

In a bid to minimize disruption to the water supply, the water discharged during the repair process is being directed to reservoirs prepared at the Panjrapur water purification centre. This strategic redirection aims to ensure continued access to water for residents during the repair works.

The municipal corporation has appealed to residents across Mumbai to cooperate by conserving water during this temporary inconvenience. Citizens are urged to extend their support and cooperation to the municipal administration as efforts continue to normalize the situation.

In addition to the 15% water cut scheduled for Tuesday, March 19, 2024, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced a 5% water cut in force until April 24, 2024, due to pre-monsoon maintenance work at the Bhandup complex.