Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Water Pipeline Busted In Paithan Taluka Again

The water pipeline that supplies water to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar busted again at Pimpalwadi in Paithan taluka on the Paithan–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar road on Monday at around 12:45 PM. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether the busted pipeline supplies water to the city or to the Shendra MIDC area. If the pipes supplying water to the city are affected, then the taps in the city are likely to go dry for the next few days.

Earlier, the pipeline had burst at Chitegaon on March 9 due to a collision with a JCB. The water supply to the city was disrupted for 24 hours, and the city remained without water for three days as a result.

On Monday, the pipe burst, and water gushed out with force. Water entered nearby shops and hotels, resulting in the wastage of thousands of liters. Traffic from both sides of the road was halted. However, no technicians were seen at the site even after two hours of the water leakage.

It is unclear whether the burst pipeline falls under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation or the MIDC. The work of laying a 2,500 mm diameter pipe from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi is currently underway. The city presently receives water from a 1200 mm diameter pipe. On March 9, the pipe was damaged due to a collision with a JCB, and it took around 12 hours to repair the pipe. Nearby residents claimed that the damage to the pipe was due to the ongoing pipeline work.