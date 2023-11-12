 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Fire Engulfs Water Supply Pipes Under Railway Station Flyover
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Fire Engulfs Water Supply Pipes Under Railway Station Flyover

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation is laying pipes for establishing a water supply network in the city through a contractor company.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Fire Engulfs Water Supply Pipes Under Railway Station Flyover

The water supply plastic pipes kept under the Railway Station Flyover were gutted in fire that broke on Saturday afternoon in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation is laying pipes for establishing a water supply network in the city through a contractor company. The company kept pipes under the Railway Station flyover. On Saturday at around 3 pm, the nearby garbage and wood caught fire and it soon engulfed the pipes under its clutches. Fumes and black smoke spread around and was even visible from the far distance. People crowded on the flyover in large number to watch the fire. The traffic on both sides of the flyover was jammed.

Meanwhile, the nearby residents immediately informed the fire brigade office at Padampura. Two fire tenders were sent on the spot and the fire fighters gained control on the fire after strenuous efforts of around two and a half hours. Fire safety officers R K Sure, Jawans Mohan Mungse, L P Kolhe, H Y Ghuge and others extinguished the fire. 

