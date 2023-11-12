 Pune: Itihas Premi Mandal's 'Asa Jhala Rajabhishek' Replica Illuminates Diwali
Pune: Itihas Premi Mandal's 'Asa Jhala Rajabhishek' Replica Illuminates Diwali

According to the Hindu calendar, the anniversary of his coronation was on June 2 this year, while the Gregorian calendar stated that the Maratha warrior king was coronated on June 6, 1674, at the Raigad fort.

Sunday, November 12, 2023
Pune: Itihas Premi Mandal's 'Asa Jhala Rajabhishek' Replica Illuminates Diwali

The Itihas Premi Mandal has become a Diwali tradition, hosting a spectacular annual fort replica exhibition. This year, in commemoration of the 350th anniversary year of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation, the Mandal presents the exhibition titled "Asa Jhala Rajabhishek." This exhibition has been realised at New Marathi School in Shaniwar Peth.

According to the Hindu calendar, the anniversary of his coronation was on June 2 this year, while the Gregorian calendar stated that the Maratha warrior king was coronated on June 6, 1674, at the Raigad fort. President of Itihas Premi Mandal, Mohan Shete, emphasised the significance of this year's exhibition, reflecting on the 350-year milestone since Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation.

Vivid depiction of the grand procession at Raigad

The exhibition promises a captivating portrayal of the enthronement of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the splendid Rajsabha at Raigad. A highlight will be the vivid depiction of the grand procession at Raigad of Shiv Chhatrapati on an elephant, traversing from the adorned city hall to the Jagdishwar temple. The procession, accompanied by thousands of mavalas with drum beats, adds a special charm to this historic display.

The inauguration of this grand exhibition will be graced by the presence of Abhijit Jog, the esteemed author of "Dawi Valvi," serving as the chief guest. Visitors can immerse themselves in this historical journey from November 11 to 20, with exhibition hours extending from 10 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 10 pm. The venue for this immersive experience is near New Marathi School Raman Baug, Shaniwar Peth, Pune.

