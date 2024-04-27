Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Angry Youth Damages EVM Machine During Voting In Nanded

Representational Image |

The second phase of voting was conducted in Amravati, Vardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani, Buldhana, Akola district in Maharashtra. But an incident happened at Nanded. Where an EVM Machine was ransacked by the angry youth at Nanded. An angry youth entered the voting room with an iron object and smashed it on the machine. He also tried to hit the polling officers who were present in the room but Police intervened and arrested him.

The incident happened at Rampuri polling center, Biloli district in Nanded. The name of the accused is Bhaiyasaheb Anandrao Edke aged 25 years. He broke the VVPAT machine and Ballot machine. He was shouting that he was shouting that he wanted pro-farmers and pro-labourer government. around 185 people had voted on that machine. but the administration has claimed that the Control Unit is safe therefore none of the vote has gone wasted.

In 3 number ward of Rampuri booth election was started in the morning 7 am. There were a total 379 voters who were going to be voted out of that 185 voters had casted their votes till the four pm in the evening. Edke entered with an iron object and broke the VVPAt and EVM machine.

According to Nanded police " The man, Bhaiyasaheb Edke,is a local resident and registered voter of Rampuri booth. He Came to the polling booth to cast his vote, but damaged an EVM with an Iron object. He was immediately detained and the voting process continued soon afterwards as the broken machine was replaced with a new one."

Police further said "The man says he wants a pro -farmer and pro-labourer government in place. Police are trying to find out if he is linked to any political party. He is wll educated and has done courses in law and Journalism. He was in Pune for 10 months before he returned to his village."

Nowadays, Opposition parties are making allegations on the manipulation in EVM machines and it helps certain parties to win their candidates. Opposition is seeking voting should be conducted on ballot paper. On Friday, the Supreme Court of India also rejected all the petitions seeking voting on ballot paper. The court has given certain suggestions to the election commission to implement during the election.