 Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrest Mohammad Chaudhary, Fifth Accused In Case From Rajasthan
Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrest Mohammad Chaudhary, Fifth Accused In Case From Rajasthan

The arrested suspect has been identified as Mohammad Chaudhary, who was apprehended in Rajasthan.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Anuj Thapan Accused Of Supplying Weapon Attempts Suicide | X

The probe into the firing incident that was reported outside actor Salman Khan's resident on April 14 has widened as the Mumbai Crime Branch has made its fifth arrest in the case. The arrested suspect has been identified as Mohammad Chaudhary, who was apprehended in Rajasthan. Mohammad Chaudhary is accused of providing money to shooters Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal and of conducting recce of Salman's house.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is bringing the accused Mohammad Chaudhary from Rajasthan to Mumbai. After bringing him to Mumbai, the Crime Branch will present the accused in  Court.

This is breaking news. Further details awaited.

