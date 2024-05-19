Thane: Father-Son Duo Arrested For Attempted Murder Of 2 Over Petty Dispute Over Banana

Thane: Police on Sunday arrested a 44-year-old man and his son, both street vendors, for allegedly trying to kill two persons following a quarrel over a banana in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

The Issue

A 27-year-old man, who is a mandap decorator, and his friend purchased a dozen bananas from the vendors in Bhiwandi town on Saturday and made the payment for it. However, the man's friend later picked up an extra banana from the vendors' basket which led to a quarrel between the two sides, the official from Narpoli police station said.

The person who picked up the banana offered to pay for it, but the argument escalated following which the two vendors allegedly thrashed the two men with iron rods and threatened them with dire consequences if they were seen there again, he said.

FIR Filed Against The Street Vendors

Based on a complaint by one of the victims, the police registered an FIR against the two vendors late Saturday night under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).

Both the accused were arrested on Sunday, the police added.