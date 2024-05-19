Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies Conditions With High Humidity Today; 16 Districts In State Under Yellow Alert

Mumbai Weather: Rainfall & Thundershowers Likely; Highest Temperature To Go Up To 37°C | File

Mumbai: The city experienced sunny skies on Sunday morning as forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency further predicted clear conditions later in the day for both the city and its suburbs.

Today's Weather Update

The day began with a minimum temperature of 28°C, projected to peak at 35°C, and temperatures are expected to hover around 33°C throughout the day with high humidity. Winds from the southeast were anticipated at 9.3 km/h. The sunrise was at 06:03 am, with sunset expected at 07:08 pm.

Weather For Coming Days

For the upcoming week, the IMD predicts that Monday's minimum temperature will remain at 27°C, decreasing slightly to 26°C on Tuesday. Throughout the week, temperatures are expected to range between 26-27°C for minimums and 32-35°C for maximums.

In other parts of Maharashtra, Jalgaon District recorded the highest temperature in the state at a scorching 43.0°C, with a minimum temperature of 27.0°C. The IMD has issued yellow alerts for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad, warning of hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets on May 19.

Yellow Alert Issued In Several Parts Of Maharashtra

Additionally, sixteen districts in Maharashtra, including Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha, are also under yellow alerts for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. These regions are likely to experience moderate rains, thundershowers, and gusty winds at isolated places until May 22. Maximum and minimum temperatures in these areas are expected to gradually rise by 2-4°C over the next few days. Specific alerts have been issued for Madhya Maharashtra on May 18, Marathwada from May 18-19, and Vidarbha from May 18-22.

AQI Remains In Moderate Category

In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai currently stands at 134, which falls within the 'Moderate' category. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while values between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. Moderate caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.