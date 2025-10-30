 Good News For Thanekars! Central Railway To Extend Thane Station Platforms For 15-Coach Locals By 2025 End
Thane railway station plans to extend platforms 2, 3, and 4 to accommodate 15-coach local trains by December 2025, improving travel for over five lakh daily commuters and reducing congestion significantly at this busy station.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
Representation Images | Vijay Gohil

Thane commuters can finally expect smoother and less crowded travel in the coming year, as Central Railway has announced plans to extend platforms at Thane railway station to accommodate 15-coach local trains by December 2025. The move comes in response to the increasing number of passengers using one of Mumbai’s busiest suburban stations.

According to officials, platforms 2, 3, and 4 at Thane station will be extended to handle longer trains. Platform 2 will be widened by 16.15 metres, while platforms 3 and 4 will be expanded by up to 40 metres. Once completed, this upgrade will allow 15-coach locals to run instead of the existing 12-coach trains, reducing congestion for the more than five lakh commuters who travel through the station daily.

The decision aims to address long-standing complaints from passengers about overcrowding during peak hours. Many daily commuters struggle to board trains and often have to let several pass before finding space. The new 15-coach services are expected to significantly ease this rush and make travel more comfortable for passengers heading toward Mumbai, Karjat, and Kasara, according to report by eSakal.

This isn’t the first time Central Railway has taken steps to improve infrastructure at Thane station. In May 2024, platform 5 was widened from 10 metres to 13 metres using modular construction methods to accommodate heavy footfall.

Meanwhile, on the Western line, passenger associations have urged railway authorities to introduce 15-coach trains between Virar and Dahanu to handle rising commuter numbers. Railway officials have clarified that the section is nearing capacity but assured that ongoing work to quadruple the 63-kilometre stretch between Virar and Dahanu will resolve this issue by 2025.

Once completed, the expansion and increased services across Mumbai’s suburban network are expected to make daily travel safer, faster, and far less stressful for millions of commuters.

