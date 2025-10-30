Mumbai: Maheshwari Mandal Bhayandar Celebrates Annual Annkut Mahotsav With Devotion & Enthusiasm |

Grand Annkut Festival Celebrated by Maheshwari Mandal, Bhayandar Bhayandar: The Maheshwari Mandal Bhayandar organized the annual Annkut Mahotsav in Bhayandar (West) with great devotion and enthusiasm. The event witnessed vibrant participation from community members and showcased a blend of cultural, spiritual, and social activities.The celebration commenced with a felicitation ceremony honoring 72 meritorious students from SSC, HSC, postgraduate, and diploma courses. Among them, two students received gold and silver medals for exceptional achievement. The awards were presented by Mandal President Natwarlalji Daga, Secretary Narayanji Toshniwal, Treasurer Sureshji Darak, Women’s Secretary Sudhaji Kakani, and Youth Secretary Piyushji Karwa. The event’s organization and coordination were led by members Sureshji Darak, Santoshji Jaju, Arunji Darak, Jagdishji Malani, Shivprakashji Sarda, Purushottamji Darak, and Sharadji Bajaj.

Following the felicitation, child artists of the community staged a captivating performance titled “The Story of the Ages Through Children’s Voices.” The act depicted significant episodes from the eras of Satya Yuga, Treta Yuga, Dwapar Yuga, and Kali Yuga. Beginning with Saraswati and Ganesh Vandana, the sequence moved through a “time machine” concept featuring characters like Dronacharya–Ekalavya, Ram–Hanuman, and the Narsimha incarnation. Conveying a strong spiritual message, the performance emphasized faith in one supreme divine force as the path to liberation from the cycle of birth and death. It also encouraged turning away from false beliefs and instead focusing on devotion and chanting the divine name as a means to attain spiritual peace in Kaliyuga.During the program, the Mandal also highlighted its ongoing religious and cultural initiatives such as the Gita–Ramayana Pathshala, Prabhat Pheri, Akhand Ramayan Path, and campaigns like “A Tilak on the Forehead Is the Mark of a Sanatani” and “Say Jai Shri Ram Instead of Hello.” The audience responded with overwhelming enthusiasm, filling the venue with applause and repeated calls for an encore. The event was organized under the guidance of the Gita–Ramayana Pathshala.Adding to the divine atmosphere was the beautifully decorated tableau of Lord Shrinathji, accompanied by the traditional offering of 56 Bhog, which drew admiration from all visitors.

The celebration concluded with a community feast attended by around 2,000 people. The arrangements for the dining were managed by Mandal executive members Ramavatarji Bhootra and Rajeshji Maheshwari, with support from Shri Ram Satsang Samiti, Shri Sunderkand Mitra Mandal, Radhe Mandal, Kailash Mansarovar, and Kasturi Garden groups.

