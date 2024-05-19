Mumbai Bomb Scare: Police Receives Call Threatening Blast At Dadar's McDonald's; Nothing Suspicious Found After Probe | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Police Control room in Mumbai received a threat call, in which the caller informed that there would be a blast at McDonald's located in the Dadar area, as per a report in ANI on Sunday. The caller reportedly stated that he was travelling in a bus when he heard two people talking about blowing up the McDonald's.

Immediately after the call, the force sprung into action and a complete investigation was done. However, the police did not find any suspicious objects at the location. Police are further investigating this matter, said the ANI report citing Mumbai police.

Threat Comes A Day Before Polling In Mumbai

The latest threat comes just a day before Mumbai goes for polling in the fifth and final phase of Lok Sabha Elections in Maharashtra. Six seats in Mumbai city comprising Mumbai North, Mumbai North–West, Mumbai North–East, Mumbai North–Central, Mumbai South–Central and Mumbai South will see voting along with Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Palghar, Nashik, Dhule and Dindori tomorrow, May 20.

36,000 Cops To Guard The City Tomorrow

The Mumbai police are mobilising over 36,000 officials to ensure smooth voting during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, officials announced on Saturday.

According to Mumbai Police, senior officials such as additional police commissioners (5), deputy commissioners (25) and assistant commissioners (77) will oversee their respective jurisdictions on voting day. Additionally, 2,475 police officers and 22,100 police personnel will be on duty, alongside three Riot Control Police personnel.

For further reinforcement, 170 police officers and 5,360 police personnel will be deployed, supplemented by 6,200 home guard police personnel. Furthermore, 36 personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Special Armed Police (SAP) will be stationed at sensitive locations.

Security Checks Ramped Up

A senior police official stated that all deployed personnel received special training in preparation for their duties. Security measures have been intensified in Mumbai as the city prepares for the elections tomorrow. The city is under a tight security blanket with large-scale spot checks conducted by both stationary and mobile teams. Highways and roads have been barricaded, and vehicles are being thoroughly inspected to maintain security during the election period.