Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Polls Should Be Conducted With Truth, Transparency,' Says Supriya Sule After Voting In Baramati; Watch

Baramati: Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Member of Parliament and candidate from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, Supriya Sule has called for peaceful and transparent elections after casting her vote on Tuesday during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing media outside the polling booth, Sule emphasized the importance of upholding democratic principles and ensuring a fair electoral process.

#WATCH | Baramati, Maharashtra: After casting her vote, NCP-SCP MP and candidate from Baramati Lok Sabha seat, Supriya Sule says, "In a strong democracy, the Constitution should be kept at the centre and third phase of voting is taking place, it should be done peacefully."… pic.twitter.com/bMxvrDaOVM — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

"In a strong democracy, the Constitution should be kept at the centre and elections should be conducted with truth and transparency in the country. The third phase of voting is ongoing and it should be done peacefully," Sule said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: NCP-SCP candidate from Baramati Lok Sabha seat, Supriya Sule casts her vote at a polling booth in Baramati



NCP has fielded Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar from Baramati. #LokSabhaElection2024 pic.twitter.com/PuG30SmrEA — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

Pawar Family Cast Their Votes

NCP has fielded Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar from Baramati.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar casts his vote at a polling booth in Baramati



NCP-SCP has fielded Supriya Sule from the Baramati seat. NCP has fielded Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar from Baramati#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/oOiHQm3d6t — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

Meanwhile, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar cast his vote at a polling booth in Baramati. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar cast his vote at Gangubai Kate Zila Parishad Prathamik school, booth no. 224 Katewadi at Baramati constituency.

About Baramati Seat

Baramati comprises 6 Assembly seats: Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, Khadakwasla, and Daund. The contest in Baramati has become very interesting after Ajit Pawar's split from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

Wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar is contesting Lok Sabha polls on an NCP ticket from Baramati against Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Supriya Sule, who is sitting MP and her sister-in-law. Notably, Supriya Sule has won from this constituency for three consecutive terms. Sule who is eyeing a fourth term from Baramati, registered a victory here after defeating BJP candidate, Kanchan Rahul Kul in 2019.

Deatils About Elections Results Of Supriya Sule

In the 2014 polls, Sule had clinched victory for the second time, maintaining the Pawar family's stronghold despite the Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave sweeping across the country. Supriya Sule secured 5,21,562 votes with 48.90% votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Supriya garnered 6,86,714 votes by 52.63% votes, BJP candidate, Kanchan Rahul Kul, secured the second position with 5,30,940 votes with 40.69% votes, while Padalkar Navnath from the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi came in third with 44,134 votes.

Ajit Pawar Part Ways With NCP

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) broke into two factions, on July 2, 2023, when his nephew, Ajit Pawar, went to Raj Bhavan in Mumbai and took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister along with seven NCP MLAs.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 18 seats.