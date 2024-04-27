 Mumbai News: Dumper Truck Fatally Knocks Down 35-Year-Old House Help In Goregaon
Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 05:02 AM IST
Accident | Representational Image | Pexels

A 35-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a dumper truck while crossing New Link Road at Shastri Nagar, Goregaon West on Thursday afternoon. The Bangur Nagar police were informed immediately and the driver was promptly arrested. The woman, Archana Ambekar, a house help, sustained grievous injuries to her head, waist, and right leg. She was rushed by passers-by to Oscar Hospital in Jogeshwari West, where she was pronounced dead. 

Ambekar is survived by her mother and a 12-year-old son; her husband passed away in 2017. According to the FIR lodged by her mother, Sharda Mohite, on Thursday evening, her daughter was a resident of Laxmi Nagar. She would leave for work at 9am and return at 4pm. On April 25 at 3.30pm, she was hit by the truck while walking near Vibgyor High School. The police arrived at the scene and arrested the driver, Amar Ghaywat, from Behram Baug.

Mohite lodged a case against the driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 279 (rash driving), 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), and 338 (act endangering life), along with a section of the Motor Vehicle Act, at Bangur Nagar police station.

