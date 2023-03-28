Navi Mumbai: AAP stage protest against proposed electricity tariff | FPJ

The Navi Mumbai unit of Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against the proposed electricity tariff hike in the state. The party claimed that Maharashtra has the most expensive electricity across India.

They said that during the lockdown in 2020, the electricity tariff was hired by 20%. They said that now a proposal has been floated again to increase the tariff.

The party protested against the proposed tariff hike in Mahavitaran Office, Vashi-Sector-17.

“Shiv Sena had promised the people of the state before the assembly elections that if our government comes, we will provide 300 units of electricity at 30% cheaper for domestic consumption. Also, BJP has announced to give 100 to 200 units of free electricity in the election manifesto of various states. Not only this, in the last two years Devendra Fadnavis has come to the streets many times and protested against the electricity tariff increase and free electricity,” said AAP Navi Mumbai Executive President Shyambhau Kadam.

He added that on the other hand, in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal government has been supplying 200 units of electricity for free. Even in Punjab, the Bhagwant Maan government is providing 300 units of electricity free of cost to households and farmers.