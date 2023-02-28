Navi Mumbai: AAP supporters stage protest against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's arrest |

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest on February 27 against the arrest of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by CBI. The protest was held under the leadership of the state unit of AAP in Koparkhairane.

Party members condemned the arrest and criticised central government

Dhananjay Shinde, State Secretary of AAP Maharashtra, condemned the arrest of Manish Sisodia and criticised the central government's lack of action against the alleged Adani scam. Neena Johari, Joint Secretary of AAP Navi Mumbai, termed the whole act of BJP’s dictatorship and urged the literate and white-collar class to actively participate in politics to bring about change.

Dhanwanti Bachchan Singh, Ward President and Social Media Coordinator of AAP Navi Mumbai, expressed her disapproval of the arrest and highlighted Manish Sisodia's contribution towards providing quality education to the children of the poor.

Santosh Kedare, Youth President of AAP Navi Mumbai, criticized the BJP's lack of action against liquor mafias in Gujarat and highlighted Manish Sisodia's efforts to close the black market of liquor in Delhi, which increased the government's revenue.

AAP members termed the arrest as unconstitutional

The AAP members emphasized that the arrest of Manish Sisodia was unconstitutional and condemned the BJP government's misuse of autonomous government institutions to jail government ministers. Satyendar Jain, the father of the government health revolution, and Manish Sisodia, who brought about the education revolution in Delhi, have revolutionized the government, education, and health system in Delhi.

