Navi Mumbai: Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik inspects work of new Digha station

BJP MLA Ganesh Naik

Navi Mumbai: Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik inspected the work of the new Digha station which is nearing completion on the Trans Harbour line. He informed that he is meeting with the Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve on March 3, 2023 and he will discuss providing maximum facilities to the passengers at the station.

MLA Naik assured that he would also follow up to solve the parking issues at the station premises. During the inspection, Naik was accompanied by MRVC and Railway officials.

Naik said that Digha station is still under construction and it will be soon inaugurated and thrown open for citizens. “The station should get an official name as Digha Railway Station as per local demand,” he said.

During his visit, he also highlighted the Khairane-Bonkode station issue which is a long pending demand.

