Pune road accident: Speeding scooter rams elderly woman in Karve Nagar; chilling CCTV footage surfaces

Pune Road accident: Speeding scooter rams elderly woman in Karve Nagar |

Pune city was struck by tragedy when a woman lost her life due to the reckless driving of minors in the Karve Nagar area on Monday. The incident, which was captured on CCTV cameras, has sparked outrage among residents and raised concerns about road safety. Authorities have taken swift action against the youth involved in this unfortunate event.

The incident occurred when a group of minors, purportedly underage bikers, were seen driving recklessly in the streets of Karve Nagar. Witnesses reported that they were performing dangerous stunts and exhibiting a complete disregard for traffic rules. Tragically, the woman was fatally injured during the chaos and later succumbed to her injuries despite medical treatment.

Police examining CCTV footage to nab the accused

Local law enforcement, upon reviewing the CCTV footage, launched a thorough investigation into the incident. Promptly recognising the severity of the situation, the police have taken appropriate action against the involved youth. Details about the actions taken are yet to be disclosed, but authorities assure that justice will be served.

Meanwhile, another neighbourhood in Pune, the Hingane Home Colony, is grappling with a different but equally distressing issue. Residents of the colony have raised their voices against the reckless driving and noise pollution caused by young motorists in the area. Numerous complaints have been lodged regarding the continuous blaring of horns, excessive speeding, and the disturbance caused by the loud exhausts of motorcycles.

Horrific incident raises concerns within local residents

The situation has become unbearable for the residents, as their peace and tranquility are constantly disrupted by the reckless behavior of these individuals. They have been demanding immediate action from the concerned authorities to curb this menace and restore normalcy to their lives.

Local authorities have assured the residents of Hingane Home Colony that they are taking their concerns seriously. Steps are being taken to address the issue by increasing police presence and conducting regular patrolling in the area. The police have also pledged to crack down on offenders and enforce traffic regulations more strictly.

Need for enhanced road safety measures

The incidents highlight the urgent need for improved road safety measures and responsible driving. It is essential for citizens, especially young drivers, to be aware of the potential consequences of reckless behavior and adhere to traffic laws. The local administration and law enforcement agencies are working diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents in Pune.

The police officials are investigating the matter.