 Fire breaks out at godown in Pune's Gol Market, no casualties reported; visuals surface
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneFire breaks out at godown in Pune's Gol Market, no casualties reported; visuals surface

Fire breaks out at godown in Pune's Gol Market, no casualties reported; visuals surface

"9 fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire," informed officials.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
article-image

In the early morning hours on Monday, a colossal fire engulfed a paper-cupboard warehouse located in Pune's Golmarket, officials reported.

As per the officials' statement, there have been no casualties reported thus far.

"Fire broke out in a paper-cupboard godown in Golmarket of Pune, during the early hours today. 9 fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire," informed officials.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on May 25, a massive fire erupted at approximately 4 am on May 25 in a furniture warehouse located in the Bhawani Peth area of Pune city, Maharashtra, fire officials informed.

Upon receiving the notification, a total of eighteen fire tenders were dispatched in order to contain and extinguish the flames.

Read Also
Pune News: Massive fire breaks out in Timber market in Pune' Bhawani Peth; visuals surface
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fire breaks out at godown in Pune's Gol Market, no casualties reported; visuals surface

Fire breaks out at godown in Pune's Gol Market, no casualties reported; visuals surface

Pune: 1 more Bharat Gaurav Train from city; check details here

Pune: 1 more Bharat Gaurav Train from city; check details here

'Nau Saal, Nau Sawaal': Press conference held in Pune; Anuma Acharya slams Government

'Nau Saal, Nau Sawaal': Press conference held in Pune; Anuma Acharya slams Government

Pune: 60 bags of garbage collected at Vetal Tekdi Clean-Up Drive

Pune: 60 bags of garbage collected at Vetal Tekdi Clean-Up Drive

Pune: Marathon on June 4 to promote drug-free society

Pune: Marathon on June 4 to promote drug-free society