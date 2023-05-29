Fire breaks out at godown in Pune's Gol Market, no casualties reported; visuals surface

In the early morning hours on Monday, a colossal fire engulfed a paper-cupboard warehouse located in Pune's Golmarket, officials reported.
As per the officials' statement, there have been no casualties reported thus far.
"Fire broke out in a paper-cupboard godown in Golmarket of Pune, during the early hours today. 9 fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire," informed officials.
Further details are awaited.
Earlier on May 25, a massive fire erupted at approximately 4 am on May 25 in a furniture warehouse located in the Bhawani Peth area of Pune city, Maharashtra, fire officials informed.
Upon receiving the notification, a total of eighteen fire tenders were dispatched in order to contain and extinguish the flames.
