 Pune News: Massive fire breaks out in Timber market in Pimpri-Chinchwad
Over 100 firefighters, many police officers, and 30 fire tenders have rushed to the spot in a bid to control the fire and prevent it from spreading nearby.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 08:52 AM IST
Fire breaks out in Pune | ANI

A massive fire broke out in Pune’s Bhavani Peth, home to a famous timber market around 4 am on Thursday, May 25. This area also hosts multiple godowns of furniture dealers. Over 100 firefighters, many police officers, and 30 fire tenders have rushed to the spot in a bid to control the fire and prevent it from spreading nearby. 

So far, the firefighting operations have been successful in controlling its spread to a school nearby but operations continue. No injuries or casualties have been reported thus far.

